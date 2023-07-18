Industry

Gafsa: 32.5 thousand tonnes of phosphate exported to Turkish market

The Gafsa Phosphate Company (CPG) ensured, on Tuesday, the loading of 32.5 thousand tonnes of commercial phosphate to the Turkish market, from the port of Sfax. According to Maher Rouached, director of loading centres at CPG, this is the third supply of commercial phosphate to the Turkish customer since the beginning of 2023. The same source told TAP that since the start of the current year, Tunisia has managed to export 155,000 tonnes of commercial phosphate to European, Asian and Latin American markets, compared with 90,000 tonnes in 2022. CPG aims to increase its phosphate exports to fertilizer manufacturers in Europe and Asia to 400,000 tonnes by the end of 2023. According to internal sources, CPG does not currently have the resources needed to transport large quantities of phosphate for export from the production areas to the ports. A meeting was held on July 10 in Tunis to examine ways of promoting the transport of phosphate and phosphate derivatives by rail.

