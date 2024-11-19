GAMA SWP Coordinator Receives Honorary Doctorate Award.

Kasoa-Opeikuma: Mr George Asiedu, an Engineer and the Project Coordinator of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the International Kingdom University (IKU), Florida, USA, in recognition of his dedicated leadership and service to humanity. The award was presented at the 24th Global Doctoral Humanitarian and Ministerial Excellence Award 2024 event, held at the Executive Community Church in Kasoa-Opeikuma, Central Region. According to Ghana News Agency, the event, themed 'Naming and Honouring Our Leaders and Citizens who have touched and Impacted Lives in Our 21st Century,' saw Mr Asiedu among 16 candidates honored by the IKU Selecting Committee. His work in improving sanitation and water accessibility in Greater Accra highlighted him as a humanitarian and leader deserving of this recognition. Mr Asiedu received a citation, plaque, and honorary certificate from Archbishop General Obenfo, George Slezer Ofori-Atah, Primate/Prelate of the Council of World Bishops and Clergies. The committee noted that Mr Asiedu's exceptional commitment and integrity in service to humanity were significant, especially in youth empowerment and capacity building. His leadership in the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project has been crucial in addressing sanitation challenges in Greater Accra and Kumasi, enhancing residents' quality of life. The committee highlighted his leadership qualities, including humility, integrity, innovation, compassion, vision, and agility, which affirmed his suitability for this honorary recognition. Reverend Dr Christian Heim, Vice Chancellor of IKU, emphasized the university's commitment to recognizing excellence and service, stating the importance of honoring the living. He appealed for support from the government, philanthropies, and individuals to establish a permanent IKU campus in Ghana, aiming to provide quality education, research, and community development opportunities. Mr Asiedu expressed gratitude for the recognition and committed to further benefiti ng society through his work. Under his leadership, the GAMA Sanitation and Water Project has significantly improved hygiene and water accessibility in Greater Accra and Kumasi over the past decade, earning the project the Engineering Excellence Award from the Institute of Engineers in March.