Gbidukorza 2024 Marked with a Call for Peaceful Elections.

Gbidukorza: The 2024 Gbidukor Festival, celebrated by the people of Gbi Dzigbe (Hohoe) and Gbi Nyigbe (Peki), was celebrated on Saturday with a call for a peaceful general election. The re-united Peki and Hohoe is known as Gbidukor (the Gbi State). According to Ghana News Agency, the festival, which rotates annually between the two towns, was on the theme: 'Election 2024: The Role of Gbidukor in ensuring Peaceful Election for National Development'. Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, represented by Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, stated that the festival was a celebration of the culture, identity, and spirit of the communities following their reunion. It served as a platform for unity and understanding among communities. He highlighted the festival's emphasis on unity and the creation of platforms for youth participation in preserving cultural heritage. Dr. Bawumia also mentioned the efforts of the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry to restore the Chiefta incy Act 2008 (Act 759), empowering chiefs to settle local disputes, and ensuring nationwide peace. He urged traditional rulers to collaborate with the government and stakeholders to maintain peace before, during, and after the 2024 general election. Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, emphasized the theme's essence, reminding citizens of their responsibility to promote peace and unity. He remarked on the significance of reflecting on history and values that define the people, along with the shared strength and resolve for greatness. Togbega Gabusu called on Gbi citizens to prioritize peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and civic engagement, recognizing the festival as a platform for dialogue, education on the electoral process, and encouragement to exercise democratic rights. The festival included activities such as inter-school quizzes, community football competitions, and cultural displays, underscoring the importance of heritage preservation. Nene Sakite II, Konor of the Manya Krob o Traditional Area and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, praised the reunification of Hohoe and Peki, urging Parliament to overcome its impasse for efficient operations, which could affect voting patterns and parliamentary authority. The festival featured a display of Gbis' indigenous culture, with processions on Hohoe's streets. Chiefs from Peki and Hohoe showcased dance moves in their palanquins. Deiga Kwadwo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, co-marked the festival with the Pekis, anticipating their turn in 2025. Awards and citations were presented to students, individuals, and chiefs for their contributions to the Gbi State.