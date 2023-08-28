Geingob congratulates President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Hage Geingob on Sunday congratulated President-elect of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF following their victory in a peaceful harmonised elections held on 23 August.

Geingob in a statement availed by the Presidency stated that “The re-election of Mnangangwa is a testimony of the trust and confidence in which the people of Zimbabwe continue to repose in Mnangangwa and Zanu-PF.”

Furthermore, Geingob wishes the re-elected President good strength and wisdom in carrying out his renewed mandate and looks forward to working closely with Mnangagwa to further deepen and strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency