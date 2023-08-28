General

Geingob congratulates President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa

Web DeskComments Off on Geingob congratulates President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Hage Geingob on Sunday congratulated President-elect of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF following their victory in a peaceful harmonised elections held on 23 August.

Geingob in a statement availed by the Presidency stated that “The re-election of Mnangangwa is a testimony of the trust and confidence in which the people of Zimbabwe continue to repose in Mnangangwa and Zanu-PF.”

Furthermore, Geingob wishes the re-elected President good strength and wisdom in carrying out his renewed mandate and looks forward to working closely with Mnangagwa to further deepen and strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

UN Says Hunger Hits Cameroon’s Troubled Western Regions

Web Desk

The U.N.’s World Food Program says thousands of destitute people in Cameroon’s crisis-prone western regions are going hungry and their situations may become worse if the separatist crisis there continues. Chris Nikoi, WFP regional director for west and…
General

Western Leaders Denounce Moscow’s Boycott of UN Grain Deal

User1

The European Union called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of the U.N.-led grain initiative and to allow the grain shipments to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday: “Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export […]
General

Millions in East Africa Face Hunger if Rainy Season Fails Again

Web Desk

Aid agencies working in East Africa warn of a massive humanitarian crisis if the coming rainy season falls short of expectations. The aid groups say persistent drought has left 44 million people in urgent need of assistance across Ethiopia, Kenya, Soma…