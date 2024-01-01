Geingob congratulates re-elected DRC President

WINDHOEK: President Hage Geingob has extended a congratulatory message to Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo following his re-election as president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday. Geingob, in his message shared with the media on Monday, said he is looking forward to continue working with Tshisekedi to strengthen bilateral relations between Namibia and DRC. 'I look forward to continue working with President Tshisekedi to strengthen our bilateral relations for the prosperity of our two fraternal nations. I also look forward to working with President Tshisekedi to continue our work in championing African Unity through SADC, and the promotion of an integrated and prosperous continent through the African Continental Free Trade Area,' Geingob added. The DRC held presidential, legislative, provincial, urban, municipal and local council elections on 20 December 2023. Source: Namibia Press Agency