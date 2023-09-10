Geingob extends condolences to South African President

President Hage Geingob on Saturday extended a message of condolences to President Cyrill Ramaphosa of South Africa and the people of South Africa following the passing of the former president of Inkatha Freedom Party, and Zulu Royal Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Geingob in a statement availed by the Presidency said he has learned with sadness about the passing of the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party and Zulu Royal, Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“I met Dr Buthelezi in Windhoek at the height of the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA) talks and the political transition in South Africa in 1993. That occasion allowed us to share lessons about our own transition to independence in 1990 and our journey towards nation-building and peace.

Even though we did not always subscribe to the same political beliefs as Dr Buthelezi, I personally had good relations with him,' the President stated.

Furthermore Dr Buthelezi played a prominent role in South African politics for almost a century and at the time of his death, he was one of the oldest members of South African parliament and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party and left his mark on South Africa's history.

Dr Buthelezi died on Saturday, at the age of 95.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency