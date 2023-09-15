Geingob remembers late Hishongwa for his political role

Late Ambassador Hadino Hishongwa was a hero, kind-hearted, loving, trustworthy and a mentor who left indelible footprints as a diplomat for Swapo in West Africa, the former West Germany, Australia and the Nordic countries during the 1970s.

These were the words of President Hage Geingob to describe the late Hishongwa at a memorial service held in his honour at Onekwaya in the Endola Constituency of the Ohangwena Region on Friday.

Geingob in a speech read on his behalf by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, said through his commitment and sterling efforts, Swapo was able to receive Volvo vehicles from Sweden which enabled the party to be mobile and therefore aided their Liberation Struggle greatly.

Later on, in the 1980s, he opened a Swapo Office in Austria and the Pacific countries as the Swapo Chief Representative after which he returned to Angola and was again appointed as Swapo’s secretary for youth in 1987.

“Even though at this stage he was 44 years old and no longer technically a youth, Swapo trusted him because he was a tried, tested, loyal and disciplined cadre who was committed and best suited to advancing the issues of the party youth cadres,” he said.

Hishongwa’s widow Ester Nghishiiko-Hishongwa described her late husband as a hardworking person, who entertained no laziness in any form or shape.

Nghishiiko-Hishongwa stated that hard work for her late husband was like a hobby, and any time he decided to do something he would stand up and do it.

“He was a man of great stamina, and when he starts doing something, he will press on until he accomplishes it even if it means it was not perfectly done,” she added.

Nghishiiko-Hishongwa indicated that her late husband was among those who restored the Oukwanyama Kingdom.

Meanwhile, mourners after mourners described Hishongwa as a gift not only to his family but the Namibian people at large, an educator and inspiration to many people.

Hishongwa served as the Swapo Chief Representative to the Nordic countries, West and East Africa, Swapo Organiser for Returning Exiles, for Youth and Elections and Foreign Secretary of the National Union of Namibian Workers.

He also served in Namibia’s Executive as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport, Deputy Minister of Labour and Human Resources Development and has been a member of the National Assembly for 15 years.

Following his retirement from public office, Hishongwa went on to serve the community as Senior Headman of Omhedi District in the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority until his passing aged 80 on 01 September 2023.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency