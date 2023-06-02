GEPA celebrates Theresa Poku at Women Icons Exhibition in Koforidua

The Managing Director of OHU Farms, Mrs Theresa Poku, has been honoured at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority's Women Icons Regional Exhibition in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

She received a citation for her outstanding role in strengthening the Ghanaian economy through her company's investment in the export of non-traditional products.

Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), presented the citation to her during the opening ceremony of a three-day trade exhibition, held on Thursday at the Apenteng Hall of the Koforidua Wesleyan Chapel.

She commended Mrs Poku for her ambitious efforts in encouraging young entrepreneurs to strive for excellence.

OHU Farms cultivate pineapples along the Southern Belt of the Eastern Region's Akuapem Hills, and now produces four varieties of jam for both the local and export markets.

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, in an address read on his behalf, urged Ghanaians to support female entrepreneurs to acquire skills, funding, and network opportunities that would enable them to succeed.

The Government, he said, remained committed to providing viable avenues through the formulation of appropriate policies to increase exports and rake in more foreign exchange earnings for Ghana.

He lauded GEPA for instituting the Women Icons Regional Exhibitions and believed that female entrepreneurs deserved to be celebrated as a way of encouraging more women to set up businesses.

'By fostering women's engagement in global trade, we can foster gender equality, enhance social progress, and promote cross-cultural understanding,' he said.

Mrs Poku, in her acceptance address, commended GEPA for the gesture and called for stronger collaboration between the Government and the private sector to encourage more investment in the processing of local goods for export.

The Women's Icons Exhibition is an initiative instituted by GEPA in partnership with Access Bank, to promote women-led businesses while building their capacity to contribute to enhance the export market.

The exhibitors, numbering 39, would also benefit from financial management education and social media marketing during the event.

Other regional capitals would host exhibitions this year where prominent female entrepreneurs would be honoured.

Mrs Theresa Poku, a farmer and businesswoman, started pineapple farming along the Southern Belt of the Eastern Region's Akuapem Hills, and now produces four varieties of jam for both the local and export markets.

She accepted a request to mentor young people under the Youth in Export Programme (YiEP), which was launched by GEPA in 2019 to inspire the youth to venture into exports and consequently increase Ghana's non-traditional export base.

Her company is exploring opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She has employed more than 100 workers directly and indirectly, currently exports to Europe and the Middle East.

Source: Ghana News Agency