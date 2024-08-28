GFA President cuts sod for construction of 40-bed accommodation facility

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has cut the sod for the construction of a 40-bed accommodation facility at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram. The construction of the 40-bed accommodation facility marks a significant and pivotal step towards upgrading the centre to meet international standards. Funded in part by the World Cup 2022 allocation from government, the project aims to elevate the centre's infrastructure to accommodate various national teams and host matches. According to the GFA President, the construction of the new edifice is part of a grand plan by the leadership of the GFA to give the Technical Centre a befitting International status. 'I am very excited to see today and celebrate the decision to construct a 40-bed accommodation facility here in Prampram. I want to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Executive Council and members of Congress for their support for such a major project for the forward march of our game,' President Simeon-Okraku said 'I am equally grateful to the Government for showing leadership in offering financial support in ensuring the realization of this fantastic project. The project includes many basic amenities to create a professional environment that will directly serve the national teams and contribute to the growth of Ghana football.' 'The effect of what I spoke about is what is manifesting and I hope that when we gather here again, we'll be happy to inspect a fully constructed 40-bed accommodation facility,' he said. The installation of floodlights at the AstroTurf and the construction of top of range natural grass pitches, as well as the construction of a gymnasium, swimming pool and Futsal Arena are additional components of the comprehensive upgrade of the facility.' These enhancements signify the GFA's commitment to bolstering football infrastructure and providing adequate facilities for training and development. Since its inception, the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence ha s served as a key training and camping base for several of Ghana's national teams for both men and women. Source: Ghana News Agency