GFA to mandate players to sign integrity declaration forms

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced that football players will be required to sign integrity declaration forms before the commencement of the 2024-25 season. According to the GFA President, this is part of a vigorous drive for integrity in Ghana's football competitions at all levels, with the goal of reigniting fans' enthusiasm for the game. In his address to delegates at the GFA's 30th Ordinary Congress in Accra, Mr. Okraku stated that all Executive Council members had signed the integrity declaration forms, which bounds them to obey the tenets of the game. 'In the coming days and months we shall make a strong push to improve the integrity of the game, and it is absolutely essential for building of a good image of Ghanaian football. 'This is imperative, and it shall be strictly enforced, if you don't sign, you will not play football in our country,' he said. Mr. Okraku further noted that this strategy, if initiated, will make the sport of football in Ghana more attractive to the consumers. He also rallied support from all club owners and other stakeholders to support this strategy so as to rekindle interest in Ghana football. Source: Ghana News Agency