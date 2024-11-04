Ghana Achieves Record Cocoa Production Amid Significant Reforms.

Goaso: Ghana recorded a historic production of 1,045,000 tonnes of cocoa in the 2021/2022 crop season, according to Mr. Joseph Boahin Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD). This achievement marks a significant increase from the nation's previous average cocoa production of 450 kilograms per hectare (kg/ha) in 2017 to an impressive 800 kg/ha. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Aidoo attributed this unprecedented success to various initiatives implemented by the government. Key among these initiatives is the Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme, which serves as a crucial response to combat the cocoa swollen shoot virus disease (CSSVD) that has affected the industry. The announcement was made during the 2024 annual festival of the 'Brong-Ahafo' Women Co-operative Farmers and Marketing Central Union (BAWCOF) held in Goaso, Ahafo Region. The festival, themed 'Growing a gender-equal future: Empowering women and youth in agriculture,' brought together around 7,000 union members from 96 s ocieties across nine cocoa districts in the Bono and Ahafo Regions. Mr. Aidoo highlighted that the rehabilitation programme had successfully restored 74,813 farms covering 67,385.43 hectares, benefiting 56,105 farmers. Of these, 44,480 farms spanning 40,150.40 hectares were matured by August 2024 and are set to be handed over to the farmers. Additional interventions such as pruning and hand pollination have also been instrumental in enhancing the quality of cocoa beans. Mr. Aidoo expressed his admiration for a female cocoa farmer who achieved productivity of 6.7 tonnes per hectare, surpassing her male counterpart's output of 4.1 tonnes per hectare. This achievement underscores the capabilities of women cocoa farmers in Ghana. For the first time in 32 years, COCOBOD did not rely on offshore borrowing or annual syndication for financing. Mr. Aidoo noted that while previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments sought overseas loans for cocoa financing, the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administra tion has shifted towards a 'zero-borrowing model' under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership. Since the 2024/2025 crop season began in mid-September, farmers have been receiving prompt payments, and Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) have improved the speed of their purchase and delivery processes. Mr. Michael P. K Asumanu, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Administrator of COCOBOD, emphasized the crucial role of women in the cocoa value chain, despite facing barriers such as limited access to resources and time constraints due to household responsibilities. He also highlighted the impact of discriminatory social norms and cultural practices on women's participation in the industry. Ms. Martha Addai, President of BAWCOF, urged stakeholders to combat illegal mining activities that threaten the cocoa industry and cautioned farmers against smuggling beans to neighboring countries. She emphasized the importance of selling cocoa locally to boost the economy and improve socio-economic livelihood s. BAWCOF manages 6,857.82 hectares of cocoa farms, yielding 82,923 bags per season, and collaborates with NGOs to provide training and support to farmers. The festival also included free breast cancer screenings for union members, organized by the Cocoa Clinic personnel.