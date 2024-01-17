Ghana Armed Forces’ Southern Command new GOC pays courtesy on Dr Letsa

Brigadier General, Samuel Yeboah Asare, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has paid a courtesy call on Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister. The call follows Brigadier General Asare's induction in November 2023. Dr Letsa, commended the contribution of the Armed Forces to the development of the nation, while touting the decent relationship that had existed between the 66 Artillery and the Regional Administration. He commended Lieutenant Colonel J.D Ibrahim, Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery, who led the delegation for ensuring peace and responding to emergency situations in the region. Dr Letsa further expressed joy about the visit and how it was a great pleasure to receive him and his team to the Region. Brigadier General Asare expressed his willingness to work in tandem, in maintaining the peace and security of the region in the wake of potential threats. He reaffirmed that he would ensure to play his role, which would culminat e into the peace already being enjoyed in the region especially as preparations are geared towards the year's elections. The Brigadier General was accompanied by the Chief Operations Officer and some other officers of the command. The team has since departed after visiting Aflao and the Oti region. Source: Ghana News Agency