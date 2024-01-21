Ghana football legends meet Black Stars players ahead of Mozambique clash

Some Ghanaian football legends met with some players of the Black Stars during their training session at the TS-Stade de Bingerville in Abidjan. The legends, Reverend Osei Kofi, James Kuuku Dadzie, Kofi Pare, and Willie Klutse, were at the training base on Saturday to interact with them ahead of the crucial Mozambique clash. The legends, who are all African Cup of Nations winners, motivated the Black Stars and psyched them to go all out and grab the needed win against the Mambas of Mozambique to boost their qualification chances. It was all smiles between the former Black Stars players and current ones as they shared some time together on the sidelines at the training as well as with the technical staff. The four legends have been in Abidjan throughout the start of the tournament and watched Ghana's two matches against Cape Verde and Egypt. The highly anticipated clash between Ghana and Mozambique will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan on Monday, January 22, 2024. Source: Ghana New s Agency