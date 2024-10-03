Ghana has a simplified regime to attract investors into the Gas market

Mr Joseph Adams, who represented the Director of Electricity and Natural Gas at the Energy Commission says there is a simplified regime in the licensing processes to attract investors into the Gas market. The Regime will also help build in-country infrastructure in line with the National Gas Infrastructure Plan. Mr Adams was speaking during a plenary session under the topic 'Developing a Regional Gas Market for a Sustainable Energy and Petrochemical Industry in Ghana'. The Conference is on the theme: 'Attracting Exploration and Production Investments to Boost Local Content-New Pathways'. It attracted sector players in the country as well as Namibia, Nigeria and Uganda to celebrate successes, identify shortcomings and find innovative solutions to lift the upstream business. Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, who was a panel member also argued that gas had a huge advantage over oil and also presented grounds for diversification. He said paying attention to gas infrastructure was critical to reducing energy costs in the country. The Ghana's Energy policy has amongst its key objectives the followings that were directly relevant to the pricing policy to increase and diversify the fuel mix in power generation by supporting the strategic exploitation of domestic natural gas discoveries to encourage public participation. Source: Ghana News Agency