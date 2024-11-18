Ghana Launches Tree Crop Diversification Project for Economic Enhancement.

Accra: The Government, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the World Bank, COCOBOD, and relevant stakeholders, has launched the Tree Crop Diversification Project (TCDP) for economic enhancement and resilience. The initiative is designed to reshape Ghana's agricultural sector and foster sustainable economic growth through the diversification of tree crops. According to Ghana News Agency, the project proposes a two-pronged approach focusing on both cocoa and other strategic tree crops. It aims to improve market access and bolster the competitiveness of the private sector while addressing child labor and gender inequality within the industry. The launch was themed 'Sowing the Seeds of the Future: Unlocking Ghana's Tree Crop Potential for Inclusive and Sustainable Transformation.' The total project cost is USD 227.5 million, including a USD 27.5 million contribution from COCOBOD, spanning six years. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture, emphasized that Ghana's tree crop sector is vi tal to agriculture and the economy, generating income for over 1.6 million farming households, including commercial producers. Beyond diversification, the sector offers significant opportunities for economic diversification, job creation, poverty reduction, food security, foreign exchange earnings, and a substantial contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Minister highlighted that despite having ample arable land for cocoa production, Ghana faces significant threats from deforestation, climate change, and other environmental issues, leading to a decline in suitable land. "If current trends continue, many cocoa-farming households will suffer, along with a drop in the country's foreign exchange revenues," he noted. The project is set to benefit cocoa, cashew, coconut, and rubber farmers, improving productivity and incomes for 52,775 farmers and their households. Approximately 40 percent of these beneficiaries will be women, located across 11 districts in six regions, namely Western North, Eastern, S avana, Bono, Bono East, and Eastern. Additionally, the project will support 5-10 input suppliers and 10 nurseries, while providing matching grants, technical assistance, and improved market access to approximately 185 small and medium-sized enterprises in cocoa, cashew, and coconut processing. The initiative is expected to create around 20,000 jobs at an investment of $4,200 per job, with a significant focus on employing 60 percent women and engaging youth. Dr. Acheampong urged all stakeholders, government agencies, NGOs, the private sector, and especially the farmers, to collaborate in this endeavor. Mr. Willian Agyapong Quaittoo, Chief Executive Officer, Tree Crop Diversification Authority (TCDA), stated that the Authority's governing board's top priority is to establish a world-class institution that fosters a competitive, sustainable, and market-driven tree crop industry in Ghana. Over the medium term, the board anticipates significant industry transformation through the Ghana TCDP, focusing on Policy a nd Regulatory Development, Market Responsiveness, and Private Sector Growth. Resources from the Ghana TCDP will support inclusive and sustainable transformation in the cashew, coconut, and rubber value chains. "Additionally, the Authority is forming new strategic partnerships to attract resources for transforming the mango, oil palm, and shea value chains," Mr. Quaittoo added.