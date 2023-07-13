Sports

Ghana Premier League to start on September 20

Web DeskComments Off on Ghana Premier League to start on September 20

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season has been scheduled to kick off on September 20, 2023.

The matchday one will kick off on Wednesday at the various venues.

Medeama SC who are the champions of the 2022/23 season would hope to improve their performance to defend their title, Whilst Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak, would like to recover the glory from the Yellow and Mauves.

Nations FC, Heart of Lions and Bofoakwa Tano have been promoted to the topflight from the Division One League.

Meanwhile, King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals suffered relegation from the top-flight.

The league fixtures for 2023-24 league campaign would be released this month.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
Sports

Arab Sports Games-2023 (Day 4): Medals table: Tunisia in 5th place

Web Desk

Tunisia is in 5th place in the medals table of the Algeria-2023 Arab Sports Games, after the finals contested on Saturday, with 41 medals (5 gold, 18 silver and 18 bronze). Algeria still dominates the table with 87 medals (38 gold, 22 silver and 27 br…
Sports

Tunisia’s soccer League 1 – Championship phase – Day 9 results

Web Desk

Results of Tunisia’s soccer League 1 Championship phase day-9 games played on Saturday afternoon: Played Saturday, June 03: Rades: Club Africain 2 Hamdi Laabidi (26′), Rami Bedoui (47′) CS Sfaxien 0 Sousse: ES Sahel 3 Oussema Abid (Pen. 18′), Assil Ja…
Sports

Kinda runs personal best to reach T11 100m final

Web Desk

Namibian T11 sprinter Chris Kinda and his guide Riwaldo Goagoseb put up an impressive run of 11.42 seconds to qualify for the final of the T11 100m event at the Sport Arena Nottwil on Saturday.The World Para Athletics (WPA) 2023 Nottwil Grand Prix is …