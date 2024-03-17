Ghana reaches new milestone at 13th Africa Games

??The 13th African Games will go down as the most successful games in Ghana's sporting history, having won 46 medals thus far. Team Ghana has surpassed the 27 medals achieved at the 1973 Lagos Games as well as the 2003 Abuja Games, where Ghana won 25 medals. This is indeed a remarkable outing for the hosts, who started the games slowly but seem to be peaking as the games draw to an end. Largely, the exploits of Ghana's armwrestling team propelled the West African nation to this new milestone with 41 medals, adding to the five already won in Weightlifting and Swimming. As of Sunday, March 17, 2024, Team Ghana is sixth on the medal ranking, having won seven gold medals, 22 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals. In fact, Ghana has won 12 more medals in Mixed Martial Arts and Pickleball, but they are not counted on the medal table because they were labelled demonstrative sports at the 13th African Games. Ghana is expected to make strong medal outings in?Athletics, Boxing and Football where they are considered one of the best on the African continent. The 13th African Games, which is one of the best in recent times, have seen the likes of Egypt (154), Nigeria (76), and South Africa (92) dominate the medal table, occupying first, second, and third positions, respectively. Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics. Source: Ghana News Agency