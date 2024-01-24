Ghana, US launch five-year partnership to improve healthcare services

The Government of Ghana in partnership with the United States (US) has launched a $25 million support programme to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana. The Government-to-Government (G2G) agreement would support the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to improve the quality of primary healthcare delivery at Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) and health centres across the country. A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would provide $18.8 million in funding while the GHS is expected to contribute $6.2 million over the five-year period. Kimberly Rosen, USAID/Ghana Mission Director said investments in health paid back dividends for generations, saying: 'The partnership we announced today will help provide quality services to all Ghanaians no matter where they live or how much they can afford to pay.' Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, GHS, believed that the support would help to provide continuous quality hea lth care and also enhance the patient experience through the network of practice as the Service marched towards achieving universal health coverage. The statement said the United States Government remained Ghana's largest bilateral partner with over $150 million in support in the last year for health, economic growth, agriculture, education, governance, security, and more. It said the five-year agreement was in line with Ghana's health objectives, including the Universal Health Coverage Roadmap (2020-2030). USAID and the GHS would also support 60 Networks of Practice (NoP) in five regions, including the Northern and Western Regions with essential equipment, training of health staff, and on-the-job supportive supervision to strengthen their skills. The Network of Practice (NoP) model would link community health facilities to district health centres for improved healthcare delivery while the agreement would also support the GHS to operationalise its Planning and Budgeting Management Information System and t he Ministry of Finance for its Integrated Financial Management Information System, among others. The USAID/Ghana Mission Director also handed over three Yamaha motorcycles to the GHS to support community health officers in accessing hard-to-reach areas. USAID has donated more than 300 motorcycles, 20 vehicles, and 3,000 electronic tablets to the GHS to facilitate health service delivery over the past years. Source: Ghana News Agency