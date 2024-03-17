Ghana wins three bronze medals in Pickleball competition

Team Ghana, in the pickleball competition at the ongoing African Games, won three bronze medals. Pickleball, which was being played for the first time at the African Games, saw participation from countries including Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Benin, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ghana's women's doubles team, namely Blessing Emelia Azaglo and Adokwe Shanissi, picked up bronze, while their male counterparts, consisting of George Nyarkoh and Joseph Acheampong, also won the bronze medal. Lawrencial Onome won the only bronze medal for Ghana in the singles competition, which was largely dominated by Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt. Speaking to GNA Sports after her win, Onome said her main target was to win the gold medal but had to settle for bronze after a very tough competition schedule. 'I am really happy to win a medal because this is my first ever participation in a big championship like the African Games, so it is a good step. 'I believe pickleball is gradually taking over, and I believe in a few years to come it will be one of the biggest sports, not only in Ghana but in Africa as a whole,' she said. Dr. Kwabena Akufo, President of the Ghana Pickleball Association, expressed his delight at the successful staging of the games for the first time at the African Games. 'The preparation went very well, and I'm delighted about the outcome of the events. It was all joy, and there was an atmosphere of healthy competition among the players. 'I want to laud all athletes who exhibited great sportsmanship, and we are looking forward to a better future for the pickleball world,' said Dr. Akufo, who doubles as President of the Confederation of African Pickleball. Kenya topped the pickleball medal table with three golds, two silver medals, and two bronze medals, while Egypt won two golds and one bronze medal. Nigeria won two silver medals and three bronze medals. Source: Ghana News Agency