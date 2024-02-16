Ghanaian climate advocate embarks on a 60-day West Africa tour on motorcycle

Mr Christopher Makam, a young Ghanaian climate change advocate, is embarking on a two-month motorcycle trip across the West African sub-region to promote climate awareness. Sharing details of the extreme road trip with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during his stop at the Burkina Faso border on Thursday, he said the risk taken would enable him to draw the attention of many to the fast-advancing loss of habitable nature. Mr Makam, a public health professional, who last served as a research assistant at the Professor Fred N. Binka School of Public Health of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, set off from Ghana in the middle of January 2024, has made 31 days on the trip. Photographs he shared from places he had visited showed the diverse stakeholder groups that received him. Security officers, nature, environmental activists, various authorities, and representatives of international missions in the sub-region welcomed the lone campaigner fully clad in protective riding gear. Mr Makam rides a Honda Transalp motorcycle and told the GNA he personally bore the cost of the endeavour. He said he restricted travel time to the day only, for security reasons, adding that he so far enjoyed very hospitable care from security and other officials at the various borders. The climate activist said he was sure of successfully touching a considerable number of countries in West Africa within the targeted time frame and hoped to use the trip to understudy climate patterns, and human and non-human activities that compound degradation and environmental loss. Mr Makam is also seeking alliances with relevant stakeholders and projects to further promote positive climate action. The climate advocate has a long working history with international humanitarian organisation, the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana, helping with the implementation of the United Nations Population Fund and the Government of Ghana's Seventh Country Program. He told the GNA he had so far visited forest reserves, illegal mining sites, and som e scientific research sites in Ghana including the Centre for Climate Change at Ghana's University of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Navrongo Health Research Center. He also visited forest areas in Côte d'Ivoire. 'On 14th of January 2024, I began a 60-day personally funded climate change mission by riding an adventure motorcycle across some regions in Ghana and to some neighbouring West African countries to discover and create awareness on environmental activities such as bush burning, deforestation, illegal mining, and the pollution of water bodies, all which contribute to climate change. 'I want to liaise with key institutions, and projects on climate change, to join efforts in promoting activities that have positive impact on climate change. 'In fact, as a result of my interactions with community members, and key institutions, and in making critical environmental observations on the subject of climate change, I have acquired much insight into the issues than ever before, and made some fascinati ng discoveries,' he added. Mr Makam appealed through the GNA for support in pursuing the effort further. 'As I continue my trip, I will soon be heading towards the Republic of Burkina Faso after significant discoveries in the Northern parts of Ghana. I am now seeking partnerships, collaborations, and sponsorship to support my campaign ride for climate. 'If you are interested in joining forces to make a difference, please reach out.' The Advocate hopes to next enter Mali, 'depending on security or other crossing arrangements, if not, he would go through Ivory Coast to Guinea.' Source: Ghana News Agency