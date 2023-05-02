GII to petition CHRAJ and OSP on Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is to formally petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate aspects of Professor Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey report that were corruption-related.

The GII, however, called on the President and Anti-Corruption state institutions to swiftly act on Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Galamsey Report dated March 19, 2021.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, the GII said that the report made a plethora of allegations that demanded an urgent independent inquiry or investigation into the veracity or otherwise of the allegations.

The GII said the report, fortunately, was not a vague collection of incidents but mentioned the names of institutions and individuals whose actions or inactions were perceived as complicit in the illegality and harm perpetuated in the search for gold.

'For instance, the report makes mention of a Cabinet directive of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources that was disregarded and the Forestry Commission's role in mining activities in the forest reserve', they added.

GII said the report also cited politically exposed individuals and a few others for allegedly abusing their positions or engaging in influence peddling.

According to the GII, Professor Frimpong-Boateng's report offers the President an opportunity to redeem the trust of the people of Ghana.

They appealed to the President to alternatively set up an Independent, Bi-partisan commission of Inquiry to und

Source: Ghana News Agency