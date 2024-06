Kairouan: A lorry carrying farm workers overturned on Wednesday killing a 16-year-old girl and injuring ten other women. The accident took place early on Wednesday on regional road No.48 linking Dar Jamiaa locality in Sisseb (Sbikha delegation) and the Nadhour delegation (Zaghouan governorate). The wounded were taken to hospitals in Kairouan, Zaghouan and Sousse, MP Mounir Farjallah told TAP. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse