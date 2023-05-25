General

GJA inaugurates committees

Web DeskComments Off on GJA inaugurates committees

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), per Acts 30, 31 and 42 of its Constitution, has inaugurated eight committees for the smooth running of the Association.

The committees, with the exception of the Ethics and Disciplinary Council, are chaired by the national executives in consonance with the constitutional provisions.

The Committees comprised Membership and Vetting chaired by Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President; Professional Development chaired by Mr Kofi Yeboah, GJA Secretary; Social Affairs, chaired by Dominic Hlordzi, GJA National Organiser; International Relations, chaired by Madam Linda Asante Agyei, GJA Vice President, and Finance and Resource Mobilisation, chaired by Madam Audrey Dekalu, GJA Treasurer.

The rest are Project Management, and Social Media Visibility, both chaired by Madam Rebecca Ekpe, GJA Public Affairs Officer, and Ethics and Disciplinary Council, chaired by Colonel M'Bawine Atintande (rtd).

Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA, said the formation of the committees was a constitutional provision to promote efficiency and strengthen the structures of the Association.

He stressed that the GJA in its quest to improve its affairs needed the committees on board to place the Association at an enviable position.

Mr Dwumfour said members of the committees were carefully chosen based on professionalism and commitment to the Association.

Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary, National Media Commission, urged the committees to work hard to enhance the operations of the GJA.

He urged them to work towards making every journalist a member of the Association to offer them some form of safety in their work.

Mr Sarpong commended the Association for making it possible for Ghana to be chosen to host a conference for journalists in Africa next year.

He said that showed that the country was still having a thriving independent and free press contrary to claims the media was under threat.

Madam Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah, a member of the Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee, on behalf of her colleagues, said they would work diligently to propel the forward march of the Association.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Angola defends mobilisation of financing for developing countries

Web Desk

Angolan diplomat considered the mobilisation of financing for developing countries a big challenge for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.The statement came from the charge d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of Angola to…
General

Zimbabwe: Conviction of author Tsitsi Dangarembga and Barnes for protesting economic hardship a travesty of justice

User1

Responding to news that Zimbabwean author and activist Tsitsi Dangarembga and fellow protester Julie Barnes were each convicted for “inciting violence”, handed a six-month suspended sentence for participating on the 31 July 2020 protest against economic hardship, and fined, Lucia Masuka, Executive Director of Amnesty International Zimbabwe, said: The conviction of Tsitsi Dangarembga and Julie […]
General

As Rich Nations Struggle, Africa’s Virus Response Is Praised

User1

JOHANNESBURG – At a lecture to peers this month, John Nkengasong showed images that once dogged Africa, with a magazine cover declaring it “The Hopeless Continent.” Then he quoted Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah: “It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in […]