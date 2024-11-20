GJA Vice President Urges Journalists to Prioritize Safety During Elections.

Aburi: Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has urged journalists to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections. She emphasized the critical role journalists play in ensuring accurate, unbiased information reaches the public, which is essential for maintaining a transparent and credible election process. "The safety of journalists is very critical this year and we should make sure that we live to tell the story and not as being the story to be told," she said. According to Ghana News Agency, the GJA Vice President gave this advice during an interview on the sideline of a three-day pre-election workshop organized for 30 journalists at Aburi in the Eastern Region over the weekend. The workshop, organized by Reporters Without Borders (RSP), aimed to equip journalists with information and guidelines on election coverage to enable them to effectively deliver on their mandates. Participants were taken through critical election topics such as guidelines for election coverage, gatekeeping roles, fact-checking, and the risks involved in election reporting. Mrs Asante Agyei noted that this year's election is a crucial one, stressing the need for accurate reportage. She said the safety of journalists is essential in achieving a credible poll before, during, and after the elections and urged them not to sacrifice their lives in efforts to obtain information. The GJA prioritizes journalists' safety, especially in the run-up to the December 7 polls, and she encouraged media practitioners to uphold high ethical and professional standards. Mr Umaru Sanda Amadu, Broadcast Journalist with Citi FM and Channel 1 Television, highlighted the crucial role journalists play in safeguarding the electoral process and protecting the peace and democracy of the country. He cautioned journalists to report accurately and advised the media to "hasten cautiously" in their efforts to be the first to break election results. Mr Alfre d Ocansey, Head of Political Desk at Media General, emphasized the need for journalists to thoroughly scrutinize information before publishing, warning against "sacrificing accuracy for speed." He stated, "At no point should journalists be in a hurry to put out information that has not been verified." Ms Zubaida Mabuno Ismail, Country Representative for Reporters Without Borders, advised journalists to leave the scene immediately if their lives are threatened, reinforcing that "no story is worth our lives." She urged media organizations to be courageous in projecting elections, which she described as an effective mechanism for holding the Electoral Commission and political parties accountable. Mr Kofi Adu Domfeh, News Editor at Multimedia, advised journalists to "treat every polling station as a potential hotspot" to avoid being caught off guard. Other speakers at the workshop included Mr Bright Nana Amful, Broadcaster with Metro TV, and Mr Evans Aziamor-Mensah of Fact-Check Ghana and the Fourth Estate.