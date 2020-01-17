Desert locust swarms reach Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti, as flooding continues in Zambia and Angola

1. Over the past two weeks flash floods have been reported in Luanda,

Uige, and Cabinda provinces of Angola.

2. Increasing numbers of desert locust swarms are moving across eastern Africa from Ethiopia into Djibouti,

Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia, and Kenya. Heavy rain in Somalia during December could give rise to additional locust breeding in the coming months.

3. Parts of Madagascar, Mozambique, and Zambia have received three consecutive weeks of heavy rainfall.

4. Increased rainfall has provided relief to dryness in parts of Zambia, meanwhile southern Mozambique and Zimbabwe remain abnormally dry.

Source: Famine Early Warning System Network