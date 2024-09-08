GNA’s Anthony Apubeo is 2023 Upper East Journalist of the Year

Mr Anthony Adongo Apubeo, a Chief Reporter with the Bolgatanga office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), is the 2023 Upper East Regional Journalist of the Year. Mr Apubeo was crowned the overall winner by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) after sweeping the awards in two categories - Education and Health - at the third regional GJA awards held in Bolgatanga. Ms Humu-Khrusum Tahiru of AI Radio was adjudged the Best Female Journalist after winning the Gender category, while Mr Moses Apiah, also of A1 Radio, received the Most Promising Journalist award, after winning the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) category. Other winners include Mr Albert Sore (Joy News), climate change and disability, Castro Senyalah (TV3), agriculture, peace and security, Mr Nicholas Azebire (Dreamz FM), child rights protection, and Mr Joshua Asaah (A1 Radio), mining category. Mr Abagna Jose Nelson, GBC-URA Radio, won the sports category, while Human Rights went to Stephen Chidozie Ngamegbulam of ApexNews. This year's event was held on the theme: '75 years of the GJA: The contribution of the media in shaping Ghana's democracy through peaceful and fair elections.' Mr William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, the Regional Chairman of the GJA, urged journalists in the region to demonstrate professionalism in the upcoming elections and hold the leaders accountable, based on their promises to the Ghanaian people. 'It is a fact that the Ghanaian media has contributed significantly to the country's growing democracy, however, the changing trends in the media, coupled with the fast-growing social media requires that we up our game,' he said. 'We have and will continue to have a stake in the conduct of the elections in our country, therefore, let us put our country, our democracy and development of the country first whenever we have to discharge our duties.' Mr Jalulah urged the journalists to scrutinize candidates in the December elections to help the electorates make informed decisions. This year's awards was sponsored by the Sexual Health and Reproductive Education (SHARED), Right to Play, Forum for African Women Educationalists Ghana, FHI360 and WaterAid Ghana. It was funded by Global Affairs Canada, USAID Feed the Future Policy Link Activity, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, AfriKids Ghana, and Youth Harvest Foundation. The others include Blue Sky Hotel, Silas Amoah Foundation, Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, and Earl International Group (GH) Gold Limited. Source: Ghana News Agency