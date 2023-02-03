Gordon Brothers to Sell Machinery & Equipment Formerly Used by José Sánchez Peñate

Madrid, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, is offering for immediate sale by private treaty machinery and equipment from four plants in the Canary Islands formerly leased by the firm to the Spanish food products manufacturer and distributor José Sánchez Peñate.

José Sánchez Peñate primarily produced dairy products from two plants in Tenerife, Spain and manufactured and supplied coffee and bakery products from two plants in Gran Canaria. The complete plant and available machinery equipment are as follows:

Milk plant, including preparation, mixing, sterilization, cooling, packaging and palletizing systems.

Yoghurt plant, including raw material reception, pasteurization of milk, mixing station, pasteurization of yoghurt, addition of starter, fermentation, packaging, palletizing, cooling and storage.

Coffee plant, including raw materials reception, recipe preparation, roasting, milling, packing of coffee beans for restaurants or ground coffee, packaging, palletizing and storage.

Bakery plant, including raw materials reception, kneading machines, forming machines, cutting and boarding, fermentation area, baking and cooling, packaging and palletizing.

“This unprecedented food manufacturing plant sale is already generating global interest and is an amazing opportunity to acquire machinery and equipment worth millions of euros,” said Duncan Ainscough, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “With over €95 billion of assets appraised and disposed in the food and beverage industry, we are a trusted partner with a deep understanding of this sector and a strong history in maximizing asset value for companies in Spain and throughout Europe.”

The machinery and equipment is installed and inspections are available by appointment only. To view the full list of available assets, visit Gordon Brothers’ website: www.gordonbrothers.com/JSP.

