Gospel singer Enuonyam drops new single ‘Kyere Me Kwan’ featuring Kweku Teye

Ghanaian gospel singer Enuonyam has shared her latest single 'Kyere Me Kwan'. The song, released via Reverb Studios, features Kweku Teye and is available for streaming and download across all major digital platforms. The singer, acclaimed as one of the leading soprano voices in the gospel fraternity and currently playing as a backing vocalist at Joe Mettle Ministries, shares that the new record, written by Kofi Karikari, is a journey of the heart-a melody that reflects one's reliance on God's guidance. Thematically, the song, which translates from her native Twi as 'Show Me The Way', conveys a message about God's divine guidance. This soul-stirring composition seamlessly weaves together themes of faith and divine guidance, creating a musical tapestry that resonates with the listener's spiritual journey. The evocative lyrics, coupled with the singer's acclaimed vocals, immerse the audience in a profound experience of introspection and connection with the divine. Beyond capturing the essence of the Enuony am's reliance on God's guidance, the composition invites the audience to embark on their own spiritual odyssey. The goal of the song, Enuonyam emphasized, involves presenting the message of God in melody and rhythm. Born Enuonyam Akuffo, the amazing vocalist and songwriter gained mainstream recognition after publishing her first single 'Changed' back in 2018, and has since, has become one of Ghana's most sought-after soprano singers. With a vision to bring Jesus to the unreached through her musical abilities, Enuonyam's creative sensibilities blend tradition with a contemporary and fresh approach, appealing to Gospel music fans of all ages. WATCH ''Kyere Me Kwan' on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aMsvlAF3tpk?si=fdNuffU3ybUkd1fh Source: Ghana News Agency