Gov. Abiodun Urges Corps Members To Contribute To National Regeneration As Orientation Commences

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has charged corps members deployed to the state to consider their mobilization for the national service as an opportunity to contribute to the task of national regeneration.

He gave the charge at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu Orientation campground of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) during the formal opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 orientation course programme.

His Excellency, Governor Abiodun, represented by Dr. Yusuff Kudus Adegboyega, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports urged the corps members to accept the challenge with resoluteness, dedication and loyalty to the fatherland.

He said, “My Dear Compatriots, it is imperative to state that, with your formal induction through the administration of the Oath of Allegiance taken today, you have commenced the National Service in earnest.

Nonetheless, this orientation course will be a platform for the cross-fertilization of ideas toward enhancing national integration and development.

“It is also important to remind you that your participation in this Scheme is a signpost of your respective institutions to the continued development of Nigeria and humanity.

“I do not doubt that you are readily available to make Ogun State proud by giving your best throughout your Service Year in the various host communities and places of primary assignment where you will be posted.

He added, “Your predecessors have proven to be Corps members with sterling track records. For this reason, I charge you to keep the flag flying and possibly strive to break new ground. You should not drop the ball but ultimately surpass their records with good behaviour and fine character.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Ogun State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Chris Olawale Jimba acknowledged the contributions and support of Governor Dapo to the scheme, saying he was overwhelmed at the high interest he has displayed towards the affairs of the scheme in the state.

He congratulated the corps members for successfully scaling through the hurdles of their various academic courses to be qualified to participate in National service.

Jimba said, “I am delighted to inform you that the registration of the participants for this orientation course commenced in the early hours of Wednesday 12” July and when it came to the close.

“We had registered 523 males 634 females Ogun corps members and a total of 264 dislodged Lagos corps members comprising of 135 males and 129 females being hosted in our camp.

He explained that the orientation course that will last for 21 days was meant for corps members who expected, “To acquire the right frame of mind that will enable them to face the challenges associated with National service.”

He said the corps members will be exposed to lectures bordering on leadership attributes, Skills

Acquisition training under the platform of (SAED) Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, all-round discipline, self-reliance, culture and tradition of the people of Ogun state as well physical fitness exercises and martial arts.”

He implored employers of corps members in the state who might require the services of vibrant and intelligent youths not to hesitate in submitting their requests during the orientation course for postings.

The highlight of the formal opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 orientation course programme was the administration of the oath of allegiance by Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu represented by Hon. Justice T. A. Okunsokan.