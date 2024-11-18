Government Equips 16 Public Employment Centres with Vehicles for Enhanced Mobility.

Accra: The Government, through the Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, has equipped each of the 16 newly inaugurated Public Employment Centres (PEC) across the nation with a Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle. This initiative marks a significant step in the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project aimed at boosting job opportunities and improving skills training nationwide. According to Ghana News Agency, the government also provided the Ministry with a 32-seater Toyota coaster minibus to facilitate staff movement during events such as durbars, workshops, and conferences. The PECs, which are strategically located in all 16 regions, host the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS), designed to develop critical skills for national economic transformation, minimize skill mismatches, and reduce unemployment. Mr. Ignatius Bafour Awuah, the Minister of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, handed over 12 of the 16 pickup vehicles to Mr. Dawuda Ibrahim Braimah, the Chief Labour Officer of the Departme nt of Labour, for distribution to the PECs. Meanwhile, Mr. Kizito Ballans, the Chief Director of the Ministry, received the key to the 32-seater Toyota coaster minibus on behalf of the staff. Four PECs, located in Atebubu, Odumase, Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira, and Konongo, have already received their pickup vehicles. The remaining vehicles are designated for distribution to PECs in regions including Volta, Oti, Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, Ahafo, Western, Western North, Eastern, and Greater Accra. Mr. Bafour Awuah emphasized that these vehicles will facilitate staff movement within their respective regions, aiding in their outreach to communities. He reiterated that the vehicles are intended to support the operations of various PECs, which serve as a marketplace for job seekers and employers to exchange information and opportunities. The Minister also highlighted the establishment of a web-based portal, www.glmis.gov.gh, which allows individuals to access employment services remo tely, ensuring that those unable to visit the centers can still benefit from the services offered. Moreover, the Minister mentioned previous government interventions, such as the provision of 86 motorbikes to the Labour Department to enhance mobility and improve service delivery across the country, demonstrating the government's ongoing commitment to the Labour Department. Mr. Kizito Ballans expressed gratitude on behalf of the Ministry's staff to the Minister and the Government for their support. Mr. Dawuda Ibrahim Braimah assured that the vehicles would be used effectively to achieve the intended objectives. The event was attended by Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie, the Deputy Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions.