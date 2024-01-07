Government should invest in musicians directly – Kwame Baah 

Ghanaian music entrepreneur Kwame Baah has urged the government to directly invest in musicians rather than music institutions. According to Kwame Baah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Yve Digital, a music aggregation platform, the government could recoup their investment threefold if they invest directly in artists. Speaking in an interview, Kwame Baah said musicians play a crucial role in boosting Ghana's tourism and that more had to be done to propel their talent globally. 'The government should invest directly in the artiste and not go through these music institutions. When the government invests in artists directly, they are able to get the needed global mileage. 'I believe the government would recoup their investments more than threefold if they took up this initiative, and this is even evident with the success of the Year of Return initiative,' he said. Stressing the importance of musicians in boosting tourism, Kwame Baah said artists serve as unique personalities who could further promote Ghana to the outside world. 'More has to be done to help artists promote themselves on the international stage. We all remember how Sarkodie's speech at the BETs triggered massive global interest in Ghanaian music,' he said. Kwame Baah's influence in the music industry continues to grow after he was adjudged Best Music and Entertainment Personality at the 2023 Forty Under 40 Achievers Awards. Source: Ghana News Agency