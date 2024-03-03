GPL Wk19: Hearts secure comeback win over Nsoatreman, Kotoko pip Gold Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak continued their blistering start to the second round after beating Nsoatreman FC 2-1 at Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park. Kassim Cisse and Salifu Ibrahim were on target for the Phobians as they recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season under their new coach, Aboubakar Ouattara. Hearts, with the three points, move into the 7th position on the league table with 27 points, while Nsoatreman FC, despite the loss, stay fourth on the table. Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after last week's defeat against Heart of Lions, bounced back to winning ways against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday. Peter Amidu's first half strike was enough to secure Kotoko all three points to help them move to within three points of league leaders Samartex 1996, who will play Nations FC tomorrow. Great Olympics recorded back-to-back wins after beating Heart of Lions 2-0 at Sogakope Park. Yusif Abdul Razak scored a brace for Great Olympics, as they secured all three points and moved into the top half of the table with 27 points. With Medeama and Dreams FC out of action due to their participation in Africa's club competitions, the Premier League continues tomorrow with leaders Samartex 1996 taking on Nations FC, while bottom-placed Real Tamale United will face Bofoakwa Tano. Some results of week 19: Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Karela United Legon Cities 0-0 Accra Lions FC Nsoatreman FC 1-2 Hearts of Oak Great Olympics 2-0 Heart of Lions Asante Kotoko 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars FC Source: Ghana News Agency