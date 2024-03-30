Grimaldi Group names vessel after Tema Port

Tema: The Grimaldi Group has named one of its largest vessels in the new G5 class of round multipurpose ships after the Port of Tema. The Grimaldi Group, which is one of the largest shipping passenger transport operators in northern Europe and the Mediterranean, christened the state-of-the-art vessel MV Great Tema, at an impressive ceremony at Tema over the weekend. Mr Walter Aceti, the Managing Director, Grimaldi Ghana, said the company had been an active stakeholder in the shipping industry in Ghana for the past 40 years. 'The arrival of MV Great Tema is a celebration of the Port, the Tema community and the whole nation, as it is a symbol of hope and a source of inspiration, and a reminder of the greatness of Ghana,' he said. 'Together we are setting sail towards a horizon filled with opportunity, growth and shared success.' Mr Guiseppe Patane, a representative of the Grimaldi Ship owners, said naming the vessel after the Port of Tema was a clear sign of confidence and appreciation of the association b etween the Grimaldi Group and the Port. 'Actually, we believe that it's fitting perfectly that such a fine ship is named after such a fine Port.' It was also because the Port of Tema from now on would be one of the main homes of the ship in future, he added. Ms Daniela D'Orlandi, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, disclosed that the volume of bilateral trade between Ghana and Italy reached almost 700 million Euros in 2023, however, there was the need for more opportunities and growth. Mr Michael Luguje, the Director General, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), lauded the Grimaldi Group for its collaboration with Ghana's ports. He assured it of Ghana's dedication to nurturing the established relationship to create more enabling opportunities in the future. 'I'm happy that this vessel didn't come here empty, it came with cargo meant for Ghana. Which means that majority of shippers in this country and traders still believe in Ghana's ports and they have Ghana's ports as their choice of destination,' h e said. 'That is why this vessel loaded Ghana bound cargo to be discharged in our ports. We are grateful to these customers and we are grateful of course to the Grimaldi Group for all these years, and for naming the ship after Tema.' 'For us at the GPHA our role within the economy of Ghana is to provide enabling infrastructure and systems that will make the country the best destination for trade.' 'I think we've played this role quite well and if I may just draw your attention to the fact that today, apart from Ghana's history as the star of Africa, Tema is also the Center of the world, so naturally we have a leading role by geography…'. Mr Luguje said Ghana had the leading container terminal in West and Central Africa, and the leading dry bulk terminal revealing that a new oil and gas services terminal will be commissioned by the end of 2024 at the Port of Takoradi. Mr Fredrick Obeng Adom, a Deputy Minister of Transport, stated government's commitment to improving port infrastructure and implementing po licies to facilitate business and achieve the green shipping agenda. 'Government sees the private sector players in the port and shipping value chain as partners for national development.' In 2023 Ghana was privileged to host the IMO green shipping conference and also actively participated in the COP28 in Dubai, UAE. Mr Obeng Addo commended the Grimaldi Group and partners for bringing the state-of-the-art vessel to Ghana and attracting port investment and businesses through the network. Source: Ghana News Agency