Industry

Growth in Tunisia projected to decelerate further to 2.0% in 2023, before slightly picking up to 2.3% in 2024 (EBRD)

Web DeskComments Off on Growth in Tunisia projected to decelerate further to 2.0% in 2023, before slightly picking up to 2.3% in 2024 (EBRD)

Growth in Tunisia is projected to decelerate further to 2.0 per cent in 2023, before slightly picking up to 2.3 per cent in 2024, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) latest Regional Economic Prospects (REP) report, published on Tuesday.

The political instability, economic slowdown in Europe, limited fiscal space, lack of access to external financing, restrictive business environment and delays in the implementation of reforms are all expected to continue to weigh on the economy, the same source considers.

The economy also remains vulnerable to external shocks, given its relative dependence on tourism, imported food and energy and Europe as a market for its exports. Meanwhile, a final agreement on an IMF-supported programme, if reached, could unlock the necessary external financing and accelerate reforms including removing fuel subsidies, reducing the public wage bill, narrowing the fiscal deficit and improving the business environment, the report underlines.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is forecasting modest economic growth in 2023 in the southern and eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region.

The Bank expects a slight pick-up in gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.6 per cent in 2023 from 3.1 per cent in 2022 as economies across the SEMED region adapt to the impact of the war on Ukraine, the agricultural sector rebounds and reforms progress. However, the challenging global inflation outlook and political uncertainty remain downside risks.

The recovery is expected to gather pace in 2024, with average GDP growth of more than 4 per cent, as reforms advance in all of the region's economies.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
Industry

Cenored commits to clear debt inherited from joint venture

Web Desk

The Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) on Thursday promised to clear its debt of N.dollars 2 million owed to NamPower, saying the debt was inherited during the Cenored-Okahandja Municipality joint venture five years ago.NamPower t…
Industry

Britain Commissions Review of Christian Persecution Worldwide

Web Desk

LONDON Britain has commissioned an independent review into the persecution of Christians to find practical steps to support followers of a religion that it said has been subject to a dramatic rise in violence worldwide. Some 215 million Christians worl…
Industry

Zimbabwe Victor Urges Unity; Rival Challenges Election Result

Web Desk

Emmerson Mnangagwa called Friday on his country to unite, a day after he was declared the narrow winner of Zimbabwe’s presidential election, while the opposition leader said the poll was a fraud and pledged to challenge the result.Both Mnangagwa and op…