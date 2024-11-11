Guardians of Peace Awards 2024 Celebrates a Decade of Harmony in Alavanyo and Nkonya.

Nkonya: The Guardians of Peace Award 2024 was held to honour the Chiefs and People of Alavanyo and Nkonya in recognition of their collaboration with Youth for Peace and Security in Africa (YPS-Africa) and Citizens Network for Peace and Security in Africa (CNPSA) in achieving long-lasting peace in their communities. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Abraham Korbla Klutsey, a Peace and Security Advocate and the Executive Director of YPS-Africa and CNPSA, emphasized the significance of the awards as a tribute to those who played crucial roles in the peacebuilding efforts. The dedication of various individuals, opinion leaders, and traditional leaders in transforming a century-old conflict into a narrative of hope and reconciliation from 2013 to 2014 was notably acknowledged. The event, which marked a decade of sustainable peace and development, took place at the Palace of the Paramount Chief, Nanayin Okotor Kwame Tegyi II, at Nkonya. The YPS-Africa's leadership in the peacebuilding project was instrumental in achieving the transformation of the once violent Alavanyo and Nkonya conflict into a peaceful coexistence since 2014. Honorees included the late paramount chief, Nana Otorkor Kofi III; the late Regent of Tayi-Nkonya, Mr. Yaw Elletey; and the new Paramount Chief of Nkonya, Nanayin Okotor Kwame Tegyi II, alongside sub-chiefs, youth leaders, former members of armed groups, and families affected by the conflict. Mr. Klutsey remarked on the initiative's success in fostering local resilience against the recurrence of violence, encouraging youth to safeguard the peace, and dissuading them from joining armed groups. Furthermore, measures have been implemented to attract developmental organizations to enhance education, health, and social services in the communities. The peacebuilding journey and the youth-led approach have been documented in the book 'Peacebuilding at the Edge of Death,' which recounts YPS-Africa's efforts and illustrates how youth engagement and community collaboration can resolve even the mos t entrenched conflicts.