Guinea makes a step closer to knockout stages after beating The Gambia

Guinea recorded a lone goal victory over The Gambia in their second group game on Friday to enhance their chances of making progress to the next stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Guinea broke the deadlock in the 70th minutes through Aguibou Camara.? The 22-year old finished off a great team play after latching on to a pass from Morgan Guilavogui to score the opener.? The Gambia Coach Tom Sainfait introduced two attackers Mohamed Badamosi and Ali Sowe into the game in search of equalizer but they were kept at bay by the resolute Guinea defense. Guinea now have four points from two games and currently occupies the second position. They would play against already qualified Senegal at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday, January 23.? Gambia with no point would play Cameroon in their last game on Tuesday, January 23. Source: Ghana News Agency