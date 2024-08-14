Guzakuza 2024 African Women in Agribusiness Awards nomination opens

An organisation dedicated to empowering women in agribusiness throughout Africa, Guzakuza, has called for nominations into the Guzakuza 2024 African Women in Agribusiness Awards. Nominations for the event have opened and would close September 6 while the awards ceremony is scheduled for early November. The awards, which are the third edition aim at highlighting the achievements of exceptional women, who have risen above limitations and led the way in promoting food security and creating jobs. The event, which promises to draw agribusiness women particularly those in the rural areas is on the theme: 'Connecting Women; Connecting African Food Systems.' In all, there would be 25 categories of awards and some of them are SHE - Innovate Award, Perseverance Award, Emerging Star in Agribusiness Award, Role Model Excellence Award, Green Business of the Year, Business Diversification Award and Export Business of the Year Others are Rising Agribusiness Award, Inclusivity Champion Award, Young Agripreneur of the Ye ar, Agri-Marketplace of the Year, Agri-Finance of the Year, Agritech of the Year, Agri-Media of the Year, Agri-Journalist of the Year and Best Agriculture/Agribusiness Student Award. The rest are Best Advocacy Award, Best Farmer Award, Best Packaging Company of the Year, Environmental Champion of the Year, Agroecological Excellence Award, Best Agroecologist of the Year and African Agribusiness Woman of the Year. Nana Adjoa Sifa, Initiator and Lead of Guzakuza, said the awards ceremony would also provide opportunities to gain mentoring support, exchange of ideas in business strategies and other technical supports from partners. 'We want to scale-up agribusiness startup on the continent. Participants will be helped with inputs, training, access to funds and we look forward to an amazing awards ceremony,' she said. Guzakuza is building an ecosystem of female agribusiness leaders and is providing comprehensive support and resources to women entrepreneurs to achieve their fullest potential. Source : Ghana Ne ws Agency