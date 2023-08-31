Hammamet to host Goethe Institute’s Filmklub next September 7

Filmklub, Goethe Institute's regular film programme, will be held next September 7 in Hammamet as part of the kickoff of the culture season.

The event is organised in partnership with the Tunisian Federation of Film-Clubs-Hammamet. Topping the agenda are screenings of youth-made short films (experimental fiction, animation, fiction and documentary) of the 2022 "Khatawat"-Cinépar'court programme.

The Cinépar'court is an annual programme that supports projects by young filmmakers from scriptwriting to making short films and the final stages of post-production.

It is organised by the National Centre for Cinema and Moving Image (French: CNCI) with the support of Goethe-Institut Tunis and in partnership with Manouba Higher Institute of Multimedia Arts (ISAMM).

