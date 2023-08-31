General

Hammamet to host Goethe Institute’s Filmklub next September 7

Web DeskComments Off on Hammamet to host Goethe Institute’s Filmklub next September 7

Filmklub, Goethe Institute's regular film programme, will be held next September 7 in Hammamet as part of the kickoff of the culture season.

The event is organised in partnership with the Tunisian Federation of Film-Clubs-Hammamet. Topping the agenda are screenings of youth-made short films (experimental fiction, animation, fiction and documentary) of the 2022 "Khatawat"-Cinépar'court programme.

The Cinépar'court is an annual programme that supports projects by young filmmakers from scriptwriting to making short films and the final stages of post-production.

It is organised by the National Centre for Cinema and Moving Image (French: CNCI) with the support of Goethe-Institut Tunis and in partnership with Manouba Higher Institute of Multimedia Arts (ISAMM).

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Accra Technical University to introduce courses for informal workers

Web Desk

The Accra Technical University (ATU) has initiated steps to introduce short courses and offer certification for informal sector workers seeking to build their capacities and expand their scope of knowledge. The initiative is in line with the Universit…
General

ING: Bury your thoughts, ALGON advises proponents

Web Desk

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has advised people contemplating interim national government in Nigeria to bury the thought.Its National Chairman, Chief Odunayo Ategbero, said the idea of an inter…
General

Ghana National Fire Service commends Government

Web Desk

The Ghana National Fire Service has commended the Government for its continuous support to the Service enabling it to deliver effective and timely services to the people. Mr Julius Kuunuor, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) who gave the commendation in Ho, dur…