Defending champions, Esperance de Tunis, qualified for the final of Tunisia's Handball Cup 2022-2023, after defeating AS Teboulba 40-22, at a semi-final game played on Saturday afternoon in Teboulba. Esperance will face at the final next June 2 in Rades EM Mahdia, who had defeated CS Sakiet Ezzit 29-25 on Friday. Results Played Saturday, May 20 Teboulba: AS Teboulba - Esperance ST 22-40 Played Friday, May 19 Mahdia: EM Mahdia - CS Sakiet Ezzit 29-25

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse