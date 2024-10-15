Harnessing Technology: Women in MSMEs urged to leverage techpreneurship for growth

Panelists at a Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) Policy Dialogue in the Central Region, have encouraged women engaged in MSMEs to leverage various forms of technology to expand their businesses. The gender-focused panel discussion was on how gender-sensitive and protective strategies could be effectively incorporated into MSMEs and entrepreneurship policies to promote inclusive growth, particularly for women and individuals with disabilities. During the session in Cape Coast, the panel emphasised that embracing technology would empower women to access a wide range of opportunities and resources to develop innovative solutions, reach new markets, and drive economic advancement. The panel members include Prof. Mavis Serwah Benneh Mensah from the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Mrs Richlove Amanoo, Central Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Madam Melissa Allotey, Manager of Strategy and Operations at KPMG, and Mr A lbert Ababio, Central and Western Regional Chairman of the Ghana Association of Industries. Utilising technology, they indicated would help overcome entrenched traditional barriers, enabling operations around the clock, fostering creativity, and enhancing decision-making for improved business outcomes. From a financial perspective, engaging in tech entrepreneurship will equip women with tools for financial inclusion and resource access, leading to economic and social empowerment. Hence, investing in women's involvement in technology will foster a more equitable industry, considering women make up a significant portion of the country's population. This call was prompted by a World Bank report that highlighted Ghana's low rate of female participation in the tech sector in Africa, with only 13 per cent of tech entrepreneurs being women. The report noted that this lack of representation not only limits the diversity of ideas and perspectives in the industry but also hinders the overall economic growth of the country. Supporting the World Bank report, Prof Mensah indicated that Ghana had experienced significant growth in its entrepreneurial landscape in recent years, however, women remained underrepresented in the tech entrepreneurship sector. She suggested that one way to encourage women to pursue tech entrepreneurship was by providing them with the necessary skills and support. Various programmes, training sessions, and mentorship opportunities are available in Ghana, with the UCC Innovation Hub, which caters to aspiring female entrepreneurs in the tech sector, being an example. 'By equipping women with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, we can empower them to take control of their futures and contribute to Ghana's economic growth. 'It is time for women to break through barriers and actively participate in the tech entrepreneurship sector in Ghana,' she explained. The Central Region Director of Gender, Mrs Amamoo underscored the significance of gender mainstreaming and empowerment in achieving g ender equality and sustainable development. She stressed the urgent need to integrate gender perspectives into all policies and enhance women's access to justice, leadership, and economic opportunities. 'This approach tackles the feminization of poverty and promotes social inclusion, especially for women in rural areas. Empowerment initiatives, including education and other economic programs aimed at reducing gender-based violence and improving women's socio-economic status,' she said. The Manager of Strategy and Operations at KPMG called for the elimination of erroneous sociocultural biases that impede women's progress. She advocated for continuous public education and information-sharing on the value of women, as well as support and mentorship for the advancement of all women. The sole male participant, Mr Ababio, urged companies and organisations to promote diversity and gender equality in the workplace by offering equal opportunities for women to excel and progress in their careers. 'By empowering w omen to embrace technology and entrepreneurship, we can unleash a wave of creativity and innovation that will propel Ghana forward in the global marketplace. 'It is time for women to step up, take the lead, drive growth and prosperity for themselves and the entire nation,' he emphasised. The event was part of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and the Mastercard Foundation's awareness campaign for the groundbreaking Business in a Box (BizBox) Program. The session aimed to promote policy harmonisation among key stakeholders to create a supportive and enabling environment for MSMEs. It brought together representatives from ministries, regulatory bodies, private sector associations, academia, and MSMEs to deliberate and align policies that support entrepreneurship and growth. Source: Ghana News Agency