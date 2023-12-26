Head of CNLCT presents Prime Minister with next steps in implementation of national strategy to combat violent extremism

The President of the National Counter-Terrorism Commission (CNLCT), Neila Feki, presented to Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Tuesday the next steps in the implementation of the National Strategy for Combating Violent Extremism and Terrorism 2023-2027. It is an update version approved by the President of the Republic, according to a press release from the Prime Ministry. During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the key role of the national strategy in the fight against terrorism and the prevention of violent extremism, and welcomed the efforts made so far by the National Counter-Terrorism Commission. This strategy seeks to reconcile security and prevention in the prevention of violent extremism and the fight against terrorism. It is also an approach that seeks to address the roots of the phenomenon and mitigate its effects, thereby strengthening society's resilience in the face of the growing terrorist threat. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse