Head of State appoints new ambassadors

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, through a decree appointed Tuesday, in Luanda, six new Angolan ambassadors.

According to the decree which ANGOP had access to, the appointees are Agostinho de Carvalho dos Santos Van Dúnem (ambassador to the United States of America), Albino Malungo, for Zambia, Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição ( Kingdom of Norway), Emílio Miguel de Carvalho Sobrinho (Serbia), Rui Orlando Ferreira de Ceita da Silva Xavier (South Africa) and Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho (Japan).

In another decree, the Head of State dismissed Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia, Joaquim do Espírito Santo from the post of Ambassador to the United States of America and Rui Orlando Ferreira de Ceita da Silva Xavier from the post of Ambassador to Japan.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)