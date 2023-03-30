National

Head of State appoints new ambassadors

Web DeskComments Off on Head of State appoints new ambassadors

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, through a decree appointed Tuesday, in Luanda, six new Angolan ambassadors.

According to the decree which ANGOP had access to, the appointees are Agostinho de Carvalho dos Santos Van Dúnem (ambassador to the United States of America), Albino Malungo, for Zambia, Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição ( Kingdom of Norway), Emílio Miguel de Carvalho Sobrinho (Serbia), Rui Orlando Ferreira de Ceita da Silva Xavier (South Africa) and Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho (Japan).

In another decree, the Head of State dismissed Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia, Joaquim do Espírito Santo from the post of Ambassador to the United States of America and Rui Orlando Ferreira de Ceita da Silva Xavier from the post of Ambassador to Japan.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

Web Desk

Related Articles
National

Nigerian President Condemns Latest Killings in Sokoto State

Web Desk

ABUJA � Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killing of 37 people by bandits in the northwestern state of Sokoto, his spokesman said Saturday in a statement. Armed gangs have killed hundreds of people in northwest Nigeria this year and for…
National

FORMER ZIMBABWE FIRST LADY GRACE MUGABE FACES SOUTH AFRICA ARREST WARRANT

Web Desk

PRETORIA, South African prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Zimbabwe’s ex-first lady, Grace Mugabe, for allegedly assaulting a model in 2017, police say. The move comes after a court annulled her diplomatic immunity in July. South Africa’s go…
National

Experts: ECOWAS Decision to Close Borders with Mali Will Hurt Regional Trade, Stability

User1

ABUJA – Members of the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, shut down all their land and air borders with Mali on Wednesday after its president announced his resignation following a military mutiny. ECOWAS said in a statement that it will also halt trade relations with Mali. The announcement was made in a […]