Health Minister attends meeting of Supreme Council ofArab Board of Health Specialisations

Health Minister Ali Mrabet is taking part on Thursday, in the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Arab Board of Health Specialisations (ABHS), held in Amman (Jordan), in the presence of several Arab Health Ministers and representatives of Arab health organisations. Mrabet had several talks with officials in the fields of medicines and digitisation which focused on the prospects for cooperation between the Tunisian and Jordanian Health Ministries and a number of issues of mutual intererst in the health field, according to a health department press release. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse