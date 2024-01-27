Health Minister stresses importance of promoting digitisation projects in healthcare sector

Health Minister Ali Mrabet stressed the importance of promoting digitalisation projects in Tunisia's healthcare sector as he attended the closing day of the Healthtech Symposium on healthcare technologies in Sousse on Saturday. This concerns in particular the mastery of technology in the medical and pharmaceutical fields, according to a statement from the ministry. Speaking at the end of the event, organised by the ministry's IT centre in collaboration with Chinese manufacturer Huawei and its partners, Mrabet said the event serves as a space for the exchange of expertise between healthcare professionals and technology experts. The two-day symposium, part of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tunisia and China, featured discussions aimed at promoting cooperation at the intersection of healthcare and technological advances. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse