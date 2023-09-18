Health workers in Obuasi receive training on stress management and drug abuse

Over 300 health workers from Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipality, have benefited from various training modules on substance abuse and stress management, to help them provide efficient and quality services to patients. The training programme was organised by AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager for Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, at the close out session, said the training formed part of a series of health intervention programs headlining AGA's 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan. He said in the past year, AGA and GIZ trained health workers in the two districts on cervical cancer, baby resuscitation, stress management, maternal and child health and substance abuse. The training, he said, would help update the knowledge base of the health workers and boost the health care delivery system in Obuasi and its environs. 'We as a company remain proud knowing very well the training programs will achieve the needed impact in our health sector.' Mr Baidoo said AngloGold Ashanti had decided to roll out several intervention programs in the health sector aside the training programs, adding that, the company was on the verge of cutting sod for the upgrading of Akrokerri health center into a modern hospital. The new hospital would have a theater and other ancillary facilities. Again, AngloGold Ashanti would soon cut sod for the construction of CHPS compounds at Binsere and a health center at Akaporiso in the Obuasi East District. Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor, the Obuasi East District Director of Health Services commended AngloGold Ashanti for what she described as 'bold interventions rolled out by the company.' She said the company had so far facilitated the training of more than 300 health workers in different modules which she said had been beneficial in adding up to the knowledge gained by the health professionals. Throwing more light on the day's training, Madam Gborgblorvor said the training had equipped the health workers with the knowledge to manage their own stress and identify the stress levels of their clients. Again, the knowledge acquired would put the workers in a better place to detect early signs of substance abuse among health workers and clients. Mr Victor Nuamah, a Psychiatric Nurse at the Obuasi Government Hospital talked about key takeaways from the workshop. He said through the workshop, the health workers were now in a better position to identify and treat people with mental health issues. They were now abreast with issues of stress and other mental health illnesses and knew how to deal with them as well, he stated.

Source: Ghana News Agency