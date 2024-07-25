Hearts hosts Holy Stars; Kotoko faces Karela in 2024-25 Ghana Premier League opener

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the fixtures for the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, which begins on Friday, September 6, 2024. Accra Hearts of Oak would lock horns with newly promoted Basake Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium as they aim to win their 21st league trophy. Kumasi Asante Kotoko would open their season's account in an away fixture against Karela United, while Champions FC Sarmatex 1996 face off against Legon Cities at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena. Newly promoted side Vision FC host Berekum Chelsea while Nsoatreman FC battle Young Apostles at home in some of the exciting matches on the opening day. Asante Kotoko would host archrivals Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday 13, while the corresponding second round encounter will be played on matchday 30. The 2024/25 season is projected to end on Sunday, June 8, 2025, and will consist of 34 weekends with no official midweek matchday. The 2024-25 GPL would take a one-week break in the run-up to t he December 7 elections to allow players and officials to fulfil their civic duties. Source: Ghana News Agency