Hearts of Oak confirms transfer of Otanga to Qatari club Al Kharaitiyat

Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed the transfer of Congolese midfielder Glid Otanga to Qatari club, Al Kharaitiyat SC. The hardworking midfielder has officially joined Al Kharaitiyat SC on a short-term contract. 'Glid Otanga has officially been transferred to Al Kharaitiyat SC in Qatar. We wish him all the best,' Hearts of Oak wrote on their social media platforms. Otanga, who signed for Hearts of Oak in 2022, played a crucial role for the club in their 2022 MTN FA Cup triumph. Following a disappointing 2023-24 season at Hearts of Oak, where they nearly got relegated, Otanga emerged a top target for several local clubs. But Otanga, who recently received his maiden call-up to the Democratic Republic of Congo national team, opted to sign for Al Kharaitiyat SC. Prior to his stint at Hearts of Oak, Otanga played for Akonangui FC in Equatorial Guinea and Coton Sport FC de Garoua in Cameroon. Source: Ghana News Agency