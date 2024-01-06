Help us rebuild our homes – Kpando Darfor flood victims appeal

Riverine Communities in the Kpando Municipality affected by the Akosombo Dam floods are appealing for help in rebuilding homesteads lost in the disaster. Hundreds of homes along the lake in the Municipality had been affected as they took water in the months long flood incident, and which displaced an estimated 40,000 people within the upper and lower basins of the world's largest manmade lake. Mr. Enoch Kwame, Unit Committee Member of Dafor Tornu Community, one of the upstream settlements most hit by the disaster, briefed the GNA on the situation during a donation by a US based nurse, who is a native of Kpando He said about 40 homes had collapsed, rendering hundreds homeless, and that the Government and stakeholders should consider support for efforts at restoring their homes and livelihoods. Entire communities were taken, and although the flood receded, it is yet to release hundreds of meters wide of fertile banks that powers the exclusively agrarian communities. The GNA saw homes in the process of bei ng rebuilt, and the affected said the cost added to challenges with food and should be considered for support. 'Disaster struck us here and people's homes collapsed. We have no place to stay and people are now living in classrooms. We don't have food and we are appealing to the Government. 'We don't have homes to stay and if the Government could provide a settlement for us, we will be happy. The Government should try and come and help us. Food is not enough and it is generating quarrels among us'. Madam Theresa Kuadah, the US health professional, donated some clothing and medical supplies to the community, and the Unit Committee Member said such efforts were highly appreciated as it helped sustain them through the period. He showed the team around some homes under reconstruction, and the GNA saw an attempt to rebuild the majority mud structures with cement bricks. Some displaced persons, who spoke to the agency, lamented challenging living conditions, and hoped to get some assistance to repossess their o wn homes. Source: Ghana News Agency