Help us with third phase development of UHAS – VC to President

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to facilitate the third phase of development of the University. She said infrastructure remained top of the needs of the young institution with student accommodation woefully adequate, and thus the continuous development of its campuses remained a priority. The UHAS was established by an Act of Parliament in 2011 as a preeminent health training institution, and the Vice Chancellor made the appeal when President Akufo-Addo commissioned the second phase of construction of the main campus in Ho. The China Aid Phase Two project is a US$ 60 million investment that would expand admission capacity, which must correspond to student and staff accommodation. Prof Aziato said presently the University had hostel accommodation for a little over 1,000 of the close to 9,000 students, and therefore Management had initiated processes to secure the third phase of development, which includ ed accommodation for students and staff. The Vice-Chancellor spoke of the University's formal application for the third phase project during a recent visit to China, of which she pleaded with the President to intervene. 'Mr President, as we speak, phase three is before China and the feedback is that we need to justify occupancy of Phase two. Phase three includes accommodation for students and staff, and so we are pleading with you to help us secure approval so our students will have a place to sleep,' she said in an emotional plea. The Vice-Chancellor listed five 'priority needs' during a special congregation to honour the President, which included hostel and staff accommodation, the construction of the internal roads of the main campus, and the completion of the central laboratory complex. She said the UHAS School of Public Health in the Hohoe Municipality had its key infrastructure development stalled and further mentioned the lack of vehicular logistics including pickups and buses. An additional 450 s taff would be needed with the new campus development, for which she appealed to the President for financial clearance. President Akufo-Addo was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree for his dedication to science education development. The President shed light on his vision for advancing Ghana's health sector, which had UHAS in a key spot. He said: 'This expansion is necessary as it will help bridge the gap between the increasing healthcare needs of our population and available allied health workforce.' 'With more facilities and resources, UHAS would be better equipped to provide comprehensive education and practical training to ensure that graduates are well prepared to meet the needs of the healthcare sector.' 'The additional facilities would support practical research and innovation, making scientists and researchers explore new frontiers in preventive and healthcare delivery. This progress is vital for the development of locally relevant solutions to health challenges, and to position Ghana as a leader in health research in Africa.' 'It will be my privilege and pleasure to commission the completion of the UHAS Phase Two project, and I would like to reassure you that the other infrastructural developments that the Vice Chancellor so eloquently requires for the progress of the University would continue to engage the highest attention of the Government and a solution will be found.' The commissioning ceremony was attended by dignitaries comprising past leaders of the University, political leaders and traditional rulers. The China Aid Phase Two contains an expansive administrative complex with numerous offices conference hall, and there is also the 2,500-student capacity UHAS School of Nursing and Midwifery set to become the largest in the West African subregion. The new development also has the UHAS Simulation Centre with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and the various blocks have been furnished and fitted with multiple elevators among other modern utilities. Mr Li Yang, Charge d'affaires, who rep resented the Chinese Ambassador, spoke of how growing relations between the two countries benefited trade and technical support. He commended the people of China for supporting the project, and President Akufo Addo for his 'unwavering support.' Source: Ghana News Agency