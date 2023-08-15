General

Heroes’ Day commemoration moved to Windhoek

Comments Off on Heroes' Day commemoration moved to Windhoek

The 33rd Heroes’ Day commemoration that was set to take place at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto Region, has now been moved to Windhoek.

This was announced by the Executive Director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Audrin Mathe in a media statement on Monday.

Mathe explained that the change of venue is necessitated by the State visit of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, to Namibia on invitation by President Hage Geingob.

The Cuban president will be Geingob’s guest of honour at this year’s Heroes’ Day commemoration, the ED said.

“The government wishes to invite Namibians from all corners of the country to come in their numbers and commemorate the selfless acts of sacrifice whilst reaffirming our patriotism that fosters pride and duty towards our nation,” he said.

The event will be live-streamed on the ministry’s Facebook page.

Heroes’ Day is commemorated on 26 August to pay tribute to fallen heroes and heroines in different battles of resistance against the apartheid colonial regime. The first bullet to declare active war against the then South African government was fired on 26 August 1966 at Omugulugwombashe in the Omusati Region.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

General

Ghana-Card number issuance to newborns ready for take-off – Veep

Web Desk

All is set for the historic issuance of the National Identification numbers (Ghana-Card numbers) to newborn babies in Ghana, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced.This follows the successful integration of the databases of the Births and Deat…
General

US, EU Condemn Nigeria’s Twitter Ban

Web Desk

The U.S. and the European Union voiced concern over Nigeria’s decision to indefinitely ban Twitter after the U.S. social media giant deleted a tweet from the president’s account for violating its rules. International human rights groups have also conde…
General

Foetus found in drain at Osona village outside Okahandja

Web Desk

OTJIWARONGO, A four-month-old boy foetus was on Thursday morning found dumped in a sewage drain at Osona village outside Okahandja in the Otjozondupa Region.Namibian Police Force Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbe…

General

General

Frequent flooding in African coastal cities demands holistic recovery pathways

Web Desk

Coastal cities across Africa experience extreme flood events annually, and 2022 was no exception. Coastal cities such as Durban, Lagos, Accra, Dakar, Abidjan, Mbeya have faced a run of severe – and oftentimes extreme– flood events. They substantially d…
General

MEFT urges communities to handle fires responsibly

Web Desk

A recorded total of 499 344 hectares have burned due to uncontrolled veld fires this year since the start of the fire season in April.In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism called out to members of the pub…
General

Volunteers in the Sky Watch Over Migrant Rescues by Sea

Web Desk

As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe.The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organi…