Heroes’ Day commemoration moved to Windhoek

The 33rd Heroes’ Day commemoration that was set to take place at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto Region, has now been moved to Windhoek.

This was announced by the Executive Director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Audrin Mathe in a media statement on Monday.

Mathe explained that the change of venue is necessitated by the State visit of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, to Namibia on invitation by President Hage Geingob.

The Cuban president will be Geingob’s guest of honour at this year’s Heroes’ Day commemoration, the ED said.

“The government wishes to invite Namibians from all corners of the country to come in their numbers and commemorate the selfless acts of sacrifice whilst reaffirming our patriotism that fosters pride and duty towards our nation,” he said.

The event will be live-streamed on the ministry’s Facebook page.

Heroes’ Day is commemorated on 26 August to pay tribute to fallen heroes and heroines in different battles of resistance against the apartheid colonial regime. The first bullet to declare active war against the then South African government was fired on 26 August 1966 at Omugulugwombashe in the Omusati Region.

